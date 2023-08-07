One of the most significant figures in Indian history Rabindranath Tagore died on Aug 7, 1941.
07 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 Life Lessons by Rabindranath Tagore
The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.
A mind all logic is like a knife all blade. It makes the hand bleed that uses it.
Love's gift cannot be given, it waits to be accepted.
"You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.
Let me not pray to be sheltered from dangers,
but to be fearless in facing them.
If I can’t make it through one door, I’ll go through another door- or I’ll make a door. Something terrific will come no matter how dark the present.
We read the world wrong and say that it deceives us.
Do not say, 'It is morning,' and dismiss it with a name of yesterday. See it for the first time as a newborn child that has no name.
"I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I woke up and saw that life was service. I acted and behold, service was joy!"
