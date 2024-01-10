Rahul Dravid Educational Qualifications
Rahul Dravid, was born on January 11, 1973 in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.
Rahul Dravid was raised in Bengaluru while his mother tongue is Marathi.
Rahul Dravid completed his schooling from St Joseph's Boys High School.
Speaking of graduation, Rahul Dravid earned a degree in commerce from St Joseph's College of Commerce.
He was pursuing an MBA at St Joseph's College of Business Administration when he was selected in the Indian Cricket Team.
Rahul Dravid had started playing cricket when he was 12-years-old and went on to become the captain of Indian National Cricket Team.
