Rahul Gandhi Educational Qualifications
14 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Rahul Gandhi was born on June 19, 1970 in New Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi did his primary education from St. Columbus’ School in New Delhi.
Due to constant security threats after assassination of Indira Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi was eventually schooled at home.
The Congress leader did his under-graduate studies from St Stephen's College, University of Delhi.
Eventually, he moved Harward University, USA for further education.
However, after his father Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, Rahul Gandhi shifted to Rollins College, Florida and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in 1994.
He went on to pursue and complete his M.Phil from the Trinity College, Cambridge in the year 1995.
