Bhajan Lal Sharma’s Education Qualification; Net Worth, Political Career
Chief Minister-designate Bhajan Lal Sharma resides in Bharatpur’s Rajendra Nagar, which is a part of the Atarri village.
Interestingly, Sharma contested elections against the BJP in Nadbai in 2003 and faced defeat.
Before that, he had contested and lost the election for the position of Sarpanch.
Bhajan Lal Sharma's education includes completing his PG in Political Science. He holds a degree of M.A (Politics).
He pursued his M.A in Politics from Rajasthan University, Jaipur.
The 56-year-old completed his B.A from MSJ College Bharatpur in 1989.
Speaking of his net worth, he is also a millionaire, with a total wealth of Rs 1,46,56,666, while his liabilities amount to Rs 35 lakh.
According to the affidavit related to the assets declared during the assembly elections, Sharma has Rs 1,15,000 in cash as part of his total net worth.
Additionally, there are deposits of around Rs 11 lakh in various bank accounts.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CBSE Board Date Sheet 2024 OUT: CBSE Class 12 Time Tables Date Wise