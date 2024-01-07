Rajinikanth Educational Qualifications
Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, professionally known as Rajinikanth, was born on December 12, 1950 in Bangalore.
Rajinikanth's father was a police constable and his mother, a homemaker; he is the youngest of four siblings - two elder brothers and a sister.
Rajinikanth did his primary education from Gavipuram Government Kannada Model Primary School in Bangalore.
Soon, Rajinikanth was enrolled at the Ramkrishna Math where he was taught Vedas, tradition and history; its here that he started acting in plays.
After 6th grade, Rajinikanth was enrolled at the Acharya Pathasala Public School where he studied till Class 12.
Post school, Rajinikanth worked as a coolie and bus conductor but continued doing plays' he then took up an acting course in the new Madras Film Institute.
In 1975, Rajinikanth began his film career in Tamil Cinema; he has been in the movies for 5 decades and has done close to 170 films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam.
