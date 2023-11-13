Ranjit Singh, First Maharaja Of Sikh Empire- 10 Points
13 Nov, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Maharaja Ranjit Singh, also known as 'Sher-e-Punjab' was born on November 13, 1780. On his 243rd birth anniversary, know all about him.
The first battle Ranjit Singh fought was at the age of 10 and at 17, he was successful in stopping Afganistan King Zaman Shah Durrani's invasion of India.
Zaman Shah Durrani was defeated by Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Battle Of Amritsar and Battle of Gujarat in 1797 and Battle Of Amritsar in the next year.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh had lost the vision of one of his eyes during his childhood as he suffered from smallpox.
At the age of 20 in 1801, he was crowned Maharaja and before that in 1799, he captured Lahore- a turning point in Sikh Empire.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh had 20 wives including Rani Mahtab Kaur, Rani Raj Kaur, Ratan Kaur, Rani Daya Kaur and Maharani Jind Kaur
He had 20 sons but he only acknowledged Kharak Singh and Duleep Singh as his biological sons.
The Sikh Empire under Ranjit Singh was secular, included men from different religions at commanding positions; some Europeans were also part of his army.
No one under Maharaja Ranjit Singh's regime was discriminated on the basis of religion or forced to convert to Sikhism; there was respect for all religions.
The golden part of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and some of its intricate marble work was also done under Maharaja Ranjit Singh.
Maharaja Ranjit Singh is also known for possessing the precious 'Koh-i-Noor Diamond' which was given to him by Shuja Shah Durrani of Afghanistan and he later left it at Jagannath Temple.
