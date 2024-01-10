Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is a popular Indian YouTuber and entrepreneur.
He gained fame for his content focusing on self-improvement, and motivation, inspiring audiences with his informative videos.
He completed his schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai.
As per his LinkedIn profile, he pursued B.Tech in electronics and telecommunication from Dwarkadas Jivanlal Sanghvi College of Engineering.
As of now, he has 3.1 Million followers on Instagram.
He is the co-founder of Beerbiceps monk entertainment, Level: Mind Body Sleep journal and others.
His educational journey has contributed to his entrepreneurial spirit.
He has been involved in various podcasting ventures: The Ranveer Show, Beer Biceps Podcast.
"The Ranveer Show" podcast has welcomed a diverse array of esteemed guests, ranging from Bollywood actors and cricketers to paranormal investigators and various other notable personalities.
Ranveer Allahbadia and Viraj Sheth, the co-founders of Monk Entertainment in India, were honored in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2022.
