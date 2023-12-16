Born on December 28 1937, Ratan Tata is famous industrialist, philanthropist and former chairman of Tata Sons.
16 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Ratan Tata completed his primary education at Campion School in Mumbai(till Class 8th).
Later, Tata went to the Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and the Bishop Cotton School in Shimla.
College| He then went on to study in the United States, attending Cornell University for his undergraduate degree in architecture.
Career| It was in 1970, Tata was appointed as the manager of the Tata Group.
Early Life| He was born in Bombay into a Parsi Zoroastrian family.
Personal Life| The philanthropist has never married.
Awards| He has received Honorary Doctor of Business Administration, Padma Bhushan,
(2000), Padma Vibhushan (2008)
Maharashtra Bhushan(2006)
Net Worth| His net worth is estimated to be around INR 3800 crores.
According to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Ratan Tata is the 421st richest Indian.
