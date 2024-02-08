Born on February 26, 1957, Shaktikanta Das is serving as the current and the 25th governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
08 Feb, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
The famous RBI Governor is a retired 1980 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Tamil Nadu cadre.
Read RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Education Qualifications
Speaking of his childhood's day, Das went to the Demonstration Multipurpose School, Bhubaneswar.
Shaktikanta Das obtained his Bachelor's degree from St. Stephen's College, Delhi University.
He holds a Masters degree in History from Delhi University.
As per media reports, Das went on to pursue a course in Financial Management from IIM-Bangalore. Later, he received mid-career training from IIM Ahmedabad.
On December 12, 2018, Shaktikanta Das was appointed by the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India.
Master's Degree in History, Shaktikanta Das is first non-economist to be RBI governor.
