Reliance Foundation, an Indian non-profit organisation, was founded by Mukesh Ambani in 2010.
06 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
The goal of Reliance Foundation Scholarships is to support meritorious students, empowering them to pursue advanced education, become budding professionals, and contribute to India's progress.
Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships| The Reliance Foundation Undergraduate Scholarships aim to support up to 5,000 meritorious students based on a merit-cum-means criteria for their undergraduate college education, empowering them to continue their studies without financial burden.
The scholarships strive to empower students, helping them become successful professionals and fulfill their aspirations, unlocking their potential to uplift themselves and their communities. This contribution aims to propel India's socio-economic development in the future.
As per the official website, students with a household income of under Rs. 15 lakh who are enrolled in first year of their undergraduate studies pursuing any subject stream can apply.
The programme will also aim to encourage applications by girls and specially-abled students.
Selected scholars will receive a scholarship of up to 2 lakhs over the duration of their degree programme.
Scholarship will go beyond financial support, with students automatically gaining networking opportunities through a strong alumni network
Application Process| Students must start the application process by filling the academic information, contact information, and other details.
Selection Process| The online Aptitude test is mandatory for all applicants.
The test will be conducted for 60 minutes and will contain 60 Multiple Choice Questions(MCQ).
Candidates will be evaluated using a combination of aptitude test score, academic and personal information.
All candidates will be evaluated on the basis of merit cum means.