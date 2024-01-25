Republic Day 2024: Interesting Facts You Need To Know About This Date
25 Jan, 2024
Sumaila Zaman
Republic Day in India is celebrated on January 26th each year.
Based on the twin themes of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and ‘Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka’, this year’s parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 Special Guests.
For the first time, the parade will be heralded by 100 women artists playing Indian musical instruments. The parade would commence with the music of Sankh, Naadswaram, Nagada, etc. to be played by women artists, reads the press release by PIB.
Republic Day marks the adoption of India's constitution and the country's transition to a republic on January 26, 1950.
The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.
The first Republic day parade was held in 1950 at the Irwin Amphitheater (now Major Dhyan Chand Stadium).
From 1950 and 1954, the venues of the Republic Day parade were Red Fort, National Stadium, Kingsway, and Ramlila grounds. It was only in 1955 that Rajpath was chosen as the venue.
Dr. BR Ambedkar headed the drafting committee of the constitution. The first session of the Constituent Assembly was held on December 9, 1946.
The first parade at Rajpath was organised in 1955. Pakistan’s Governor General Malik Ghulam Muhammad attended the event as chief guest.
French President Mr Emmanuel Macron will be the Chief Guest at this year’s Republic Day Parade.
