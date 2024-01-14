Rishabh Pant Educational Qualifications
14 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Rishabh Rajendra Pant, was born on October 4, 1997 in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, India.
The cricketer's father is Rajendra Pant and his mother, Saroj Pant; Rishabh lost his father in 2017.
According to several media reports, Pant did his schooling from The Indian Public School, Dehradun.
After completing his 12th Standard, Rishabh Pant pursued BCom from Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi.
Rishabh Pant was 12-years-old when his mother would take him to Delhi for cricket training; they stayed at a Gurudwara in Moti Bagh.
Rishabh Pant started playing IPL in 2016 and in Jan 2017, he was named in India's T20I squad.
