RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Education Qualification, Early Life
Lalu Prasad Yadav is the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and ex-CM of Bihar.
He is also a former Railway Minister and ex-MP of the 15th Lok Sabha.
Yadav entered politics when he was a student at Patna University.
At the age of 29, he was elected as the then youngest member of Lok Sabha as a Janata Party candidate in 1977.
Lalu Prasad Yadav earned a B.A.L.L.B degree from B. N. College, Patna University.
He became Bihar CM in 1990.
His party came to power in 2015 in partnership with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).
