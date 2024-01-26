RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav Education Qualification, Early Life

Joy Pillai

Lalu Prasad Yadav is the president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal and ex-CM of Bihar.

He is also a former Railway Minister and ex-MP of the 15th Lok Sabha.

Yadav entered politics when he was a student at Patna University.

At the age of 29, he was elected as the then youngest member of Lok Sabha as a Janata Party candidate in 1977.

Lalu Prasad Yadav earned a B.A.L.L.B degree from B. N. College, Patna University.

He became Bihar CM in 1990.

His party came to power in 2015 in partnership with Nitish Kumar’s JD(U).

