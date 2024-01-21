Ritika Sajdeh Educational Qualifications
Ritika Sajdeh was born on December 21, 1987 and belongs to Mumbai.
Ritika Sajdeh's father is Bobby Sajdeh and her mother is Tina Sajdeh; Ritika's father is a businessman.
Speaking of Ritika Sajdeh's schooling, not many details about the same are in public domain.
According to a report by DNA, Rohit Sharma's wife has a Bachelors degree but the name of her college is not known.
Ritika Sajdeh's cousin, Bunty Sajdeh runs a management organisation Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment where she managed athletic events.
Ritika Sajdeh worked as a sports manager and that is how she met Rohit Sharma; they got married in December, 2015.
Rohit and Ritika have a daughter together and even now, Ritika is her husband's sports manager.
