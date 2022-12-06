RRB Group D Result 2022 Date

The Railway Recruitment Board is expected to declare RRB Group D Result 2022 anytime soon. Reports suggested it would be declared this week.

06 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

No Official Word Yet

The candidates should note that RRBs have not declared any date as of now to release the RRB Group D Result 2022.

06 Dec, 2022

Passing Marks

For the RRB Group D Result 2022, the passing marks varies as per the category and the candidates belonging to the unreserved category are required to attain 40 per cent marks.

06 Dec, 2022

RRB Group D Result 2022 Answer Key

The RRB Group D Result 2022 answer key was released in October and candidates were allowed to raise objections against the provisional answer key.

06 Dec, 2022

RRB Group D Final Answer Key

Now, the Railways will prepare the RRB Group D final answer key after considering the valid objections raised by the candidates.

06 Dec, 2022

Official Notice

On Tuesday, the RRB issued an official notice regarding the calculation of results and how percentile score will be calculated.

06 Dec, 2022

