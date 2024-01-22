Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Educational Qualifications
22 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was born on September 3, 1957 in Mysore, Karnataka.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was the youngest of five siblings; his father was an ophthalmologist and his mother, a homemaker.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev completed his school from Demonstration School in Mysore and the Mahajana Pre-University College.
Sadhguru then did his graduation and earned a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Mysore.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev secured the second rank in college while studying literature.
Sadhguru's parents wanted him to do his postgraduation but he chose to pursue a career in business.
Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's first business was setting up a poultry farm in Mysore; he is the founder and head of the Coimbatore-based non-profit oganisation Isha Foundation.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: NEET MDS 2024 Application Form Release Date And Time