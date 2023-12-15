Sandeep Maheshwari is a well-known motivational speaker, YouTuber, and entrepreneur.
At the age of 19, he started his career as a model. Witnessing the harassment and exploitation experienced by models, he quit the industry.
After clearing the 12th grade, he reportedly joined NIS to pursue a 12-month course.
Born on September 28, 1980, Maheshwari is recognized for his motivational talks and seminars.
His seminar focuses on various aspects of life, including career, entrepreneurship, and personal development.
Sandeep Maheshwari opted to drop out of Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, in the third year of B.Com.
However, he is famous more for his practical insights and motivational speeches rather than his formal educational qualifications.
His mission is to inspire and help people achieve their goals and overcome obstacles through his motivational speeches and videos.
Maheswari has been awarded as the Creative Entrepreneur of the Year 2013 by Entrepreneur India Summit, Star Youth Achiever Award instituted by the Global Youth Marketing Forum, Young Creative Entrepreneur Award by the British Council, a division of the British High Commission.
Quotes: You might have failed but you’re not a failure until you give up.
Quotes: Life is waiting for you, give your best shot.
Quotes: Success comes from experiences, experiences come from bad experiences.
