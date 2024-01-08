Check Sania Mirza’s Remarkable Education Qualification
08 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Tennis star Sania Mirza declared her retirement from professional tennis after the ongoing 2022 season.
Sania Mirza announced retirement after her first-round loss in women's doubles at the Australian Open on 19 January 2022.
Sania Mirza in 2008 was conferred with an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai.
Sania, however, made it clear that the decision was not triggered by the first-round loss.
Sania Mirza is an alumna of Nasr School, and St Mary's College in Hyderabad.
Sania also holds an honorary degree of Doctor of Letters from Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute, Chennai.
Sania Mirza was born on November 15, 1986, to Hyderabadi Muslim parents Imran Mirza and Naseema.
Sania Mirza started playing tennis at the tender age of six and was trained by her father initially.
In her career, Sania went on to win 10 singles and 13 doubles titles as a junior player.
Sania Mirza has also won six major titles – three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.
Sania from 2003 until her retirement from singles in 2013 was ranked by the Women’s Tennis Association as the Indian number 1 in singles.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IAS Pradeep Gawande Educational Qualifications