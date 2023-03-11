GAIL Recruitment 2023 Begins- All Details Here
GAIL has invited applications for Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.
The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organisation.
Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts, Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts, Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts, Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts, Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts, Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts, Jr. Associate: 16 posts
The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.
The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.
