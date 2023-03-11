Sarkari Naukri Alert!

GAIL Recruitment 2023 Begins- All Details Here

Analiza Pathak

Register online for Senior Associate posts

GAIL has invited applications for Senior Associate posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL Gas Limited at gailgas.com.

GAIL Recruitment 2023 application last day

The last date to apply for the post is till April 10, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 120 posts in the organisation.

Indian Bank Jobs 2023:

Sr. Associate (Technical): 72 posts, Sr. Associate (Fire & Safety): 12 posts, Sr. Associate (Marketing): 6 posts, Sr. Associate (Finance & Accounts): 6 posts, Sr. Associate (Company Secretary): 2 posts, Sr. Associate (Human Resource): 6 posts, Jr. Associate: 16 posts

Gail Recruitment 2023 Application Fees

The application fees is ₹100/- for candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category. SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

Gail Recruitment 2023 Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of written test and a personal interview for Senior Associate and written test and/or Skill Test for Junior Associate.

