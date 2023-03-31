Central Coalfields Limited is Hiring!

Central Coalfields Limited(CCL) Limited is hiring candidates for the posts of Electrician(Non-Excv)/ Technician, Mining Sirdar, Deputy Surveyor, and Assistant Foreman(Electrical).

Central Coalfields Limited Vacancy

A total of 330 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.  It is a special recruitment drive for SC/ST/OBC.

Last Date to Apply?

The last date to submit the application form is April 19, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria For Mining Sirdar

Matriculate or equivalent examination from any recognized Board of Examination. Valid Mining Sirdar Certificate of Competency (unrestricted)* from DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation 2017 or any other certificate in Mining which entitles to work as Mining Sirdar as per Coal Mines Regulation 2017. Valid Gas Testing Certificate, Valid First-Aid Certificate.

Electrician (Non-Excavation)/Technician Eligibility

Matriculate or equivalent examination from any recognized Board of examination with ITI in Electrician Trade. Must have completed Apprenticeship Training under Apprenticeship Act-1961.

Selection Process

The selection of all the above posts will be based on the performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT).Eligible candidates will required to appear for CBT at any one of the test centers at Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad and Hazaribagh.

Check Pay Scale/Salary

Selected candidates will be inducted as Mining Sirdar/ Deputy Surveyor/Assistant Foreman(Electrical) (Trainee) in T&S Grade Cwith initial basic pay of 31852.56/- under NCWA-X and will remain on training for one year. After successful completion ofone-year training/probation, their probation period will be closed or otherwise extended as the case maybe.

How to Apply Online?

Eligible candidates need to apply through the CCL website www.centralcoalfields.in through online mode only.

