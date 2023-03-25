Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 205 vacant posts will be filled in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels.
25 Mar, 2023
Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
The last date to submit the application form is April 12, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
The Computer Based Examination will be conducted along with the Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination in June-July 2023 (Tentatively).(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
25 Mar, 2023
Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. F
25 Mar, 2023
Thanks For Reading!