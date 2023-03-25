SSC is Hiring!

Online Applications are invited from eligible candidates for the Selection Posts.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

25 Mar, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

SSC Selection Post Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 205 vacant posts will be filled in various departments of the Administration of Union Territory of Ladakh.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

25 Mar, 2023

SSC Selection Post Eligibility Criteria

There will be three separate Computer Based Examinations consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice questions, for the posts with minimum Educational Qualification (EQs) of i) Matriculation level, ii) Higher Secondary, and iii) Graduation & above levels.

25 Mar, 2023

Selection Process

Recruitment to Selection Posts will be made through Computer Based Mode consisting of Objective Type Multiple Choice Questions.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

25 Mar, 2023

SSC Selection Post Registration Last Date

The last date to submit the application form is April 12, 2023.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

25 Mar, 2023

SSC Selection Post Exam Date

The Computer Based Examination  will be conducted along with the Phase XI/2023/Selection Posts Examination in June-July 2023 (Tentatively).(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

25 Mar, 2023

How to Apply Online?

Applications must be submitted in online mode only at the official website of SSC Headquarters i.e. https://ssc.nic.in. F

25 Mar, 2023

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mercedes GT 63 S E: Check Features

 Find Out More