How To Apply For SBI Clerk 2023: Check 8-Step Guidelines
13 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
State Bank of India will soon release SBI Clerk 2023 Notification about 5000 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support) and Sales
1. Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at sbi.co.in
2. On the SBI website's homepage, navigate to the "Careers" section and click on it
3. Within the "Careers" section, search for the SBI Clerk 2023 notification link, and once it's available, click on it
4. Thoroughly review the SBI Clerk notification to understand the eligibility criteria, essential dates, and the application process
5. Click on the "Apply Online" or "SBI Clerk 2023 Application" link to access the application form. Here, provide your personal, educational, and other requested details
6. Proceed to make the required application fee payment, and then click the "Submit" button to complete the application process
7. The candidates need to pay Rs 750 as an application fee
8. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD/XS categories are exempted from application fee payment
