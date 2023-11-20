State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank.

20 Nov, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Candidates can apply online through the link given on the Bank’s website at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

Last Date to Apply: December 7, 2023

SBI Clerk Qualifications(As on 31.12.2023)| Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.

SBI Clerk Pay Scale| PAY SCALE: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates.

Preliminary Examination| Tentatively in the month of January 2024.

Main Examination| Tentatively in the month of February 2024.

SBI Regular Vacancies| 8283 posts SBI Backlog Vacancies| 490

SBI Age Limit| Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.04.2023, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1995 and not later than 01.04.2003 (both days inclusive).

SBI Clerk Selection Process| The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Wishes For International Men's Day

 Find Out More