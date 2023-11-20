State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank.
20 Nov, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can apply online through the link given on the Bank’s website at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.
Last Date to Apply: December 7, 2023
SBI Clerk Qualifications(As on 31.12.2023)| Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2023.
SBI Clerk Pay Scale| PAY SCALE: Rs.17900-1000/3-20900-1230/3-24590-1490/4-30550- 1730/7-42600-3270/1-45930-1990/1-47920. The starting Basic Pay is Rs.19900/- (Rs.17900/- plus two advance increments admissible to graduates.
Preliminary Examination| Tentatively in the month of January 2024.
Main Examination| Tentatively in the month of February 2024.