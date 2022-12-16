The SBI PO prelims exam 2022 is all set to begin on December 17 in a computer-based mode. Follow tips to crack the exam easily.
Avoid studying or practicing on the night before or the day of the exam and keep your mind active and fresh.
Make sure you get good night's sleep Prior to your exam because lack of sleep can cause the mind to function slowly.
You must reach exam centre early to prevent nervousness and worry from building up.
Take with you these documents – original photo ID proof, a pen, admit card, and copy of the ID proof.
Get familiar with the SBI PO question format and pattern, and it is better to get accustomed to the exam format.
