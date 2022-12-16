SBI PO Prelims 2022: How to Crack Exam

The SBI PO prelims exam 2022 is all set to begin on December 17 in a computer-based mode. Follow tips to crack the exam easily.

16 Dec, 2022

Manmath Nayak

Keep Mind Active

Avoid studying or practicing on the night before or the day of the exam and keep your mind active and fresh.

Sleep Well

Make sure you get good night's sleep Prior to your exam because lack of sleep can cause the mind to function slowly.

Reach Centre Before Time

You must reach exam centre early to prevent nervousness and worry from building up.

Take Documents to Exam Centre

Take with you these documents – original photo ID proof, a pen, admit card, and copy of the ID proof.

Know Question Pattern Well

Get familiar with the SBI PO question format and pattern, and it is better to get accustomed to the exam format.

Avoid Unnecessary Talks

