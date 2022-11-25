25 Nov, 2022
The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis.
Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.
Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.
Check SBI SCO Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA.
The last date to submit the application form is December 12, 2022.
