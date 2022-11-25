SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date Here.

25 Nov, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

SBI Recruitment 2022

The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer on regular basis.

SBI Jobs 2022: How to Apply

Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

State Bank Of India Jobs 2022 - Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 55 vacant posts will be filled in the Bank.

SBI Jobs 2022 - Qualification

Check SBI SCO Educational Qualification: Graduate (any discipline) from Government recognized University or Institution AND (Full time) MBA (Finance) / PGDBA / PGDBM / MMS (Finance) / CA / CFA / ICWA.

SBI Jobs 2022 - Last Date

The last date to submit the application form is December 12, 2022.

