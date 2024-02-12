Adar Poonawalla Educational Qualifications
Adar Poonawalla was born on January 14, 1981 and is an Indian businessman.
Adar Poonawalla's father Cyrus Poonawalla founded the Poonawalla Fincorp. in the year 1966.
Speaking about Adar Poonawalla's early education, he studied at The Bishop's School in Pune.
Adar Poonawalla also did his schooling from St Edmund's School Canterbury.
Adar Poonawalla graduated from the University of Westminster in London, United Kingdom.
After graduation, Adar Poonawalla joined the Serum Institute of India in 2001.
In 2011, Adar Poonawalla became the CEO of the SII and during Covid, his institute produced the vaccine in huge quantities.
