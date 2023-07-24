Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the biggest film star in the world.
24 Jul, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Shah Rukh Khan(SRK) is often referred to as “King Khan” and "Baadshah of Bollywood".
The Bollywood actor attended St. Columba's School in central Delhi where he excelled in his studies and in sports.
Shah Rukh Khan also received the school's highest award, the Sword of Honour.
The B-town actor enrolled himself at Hansraj College (1985–88) to earn his Bachelor's Degree in Economics.
He spent time at Delhi's Theatre Action Group where he studied acting under the mentorship of Barry John(Theatre Director)
After Hansraj, he started pursuing a master's degree in mass communication at Jamia Millia Islamia. Soon, he left the course to pursue his acting career.
During his early career in Bollywood, the actor went to the National School of Drama in Delhi.
In 2016, Actor Shah Rukh Khan received his graduation degree, nearly 28 years later after passing out from Hansraj College.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: UGC NET Result 2023 Date And Time