Motivational! Shashi Tharoor’s Impressive Education Qualification
Born in London in 1956, Shashi Tharoor completed his education in both India and the United States.
Tharoor did his schooling from Montfort School, Yercaud, in 1962, then resumed his education at Campion School, Mumbai.
He completed his high school education at St. Xavier's Collegiate School in Kolkata.
Tharoor graduated from St Stephen's College at the University of Delhi, where studied history.
He earned his Master’s degree in international relations at Tufts University in Medford's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, US.
He also earned a Master’s degree in Arts at Law and Diplomacy.
Shashi Tharoor completed a PhD in 1978 from Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy.
