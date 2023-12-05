Shikhar Dhawan Educational Qualifications
05 Dec, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Shikhar Dhawan is an Indian cricketer, a left-handed opening batsman.
Shikhar Dhawan was born on December 5, 1985 in Delhi into a punjabi hindu khatri family.
The cricketer did his schooling from St Mark's Senior Secondary Public School in Meera Bagh, Delhi.
Since the age of 12, he trained at Sonnet Club under the guidance of coach Tarak Sinha.
The cricketer has only studied till Class 12.
Shikhar Dhawan did not pursue higher education as he was inclined towards cricket.
