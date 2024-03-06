Shivraj Singh Chouhan Educational Qualifications
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was born on March 5, 1959 in the Jait village of Sehore district.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan's father was Prem Singh Chouhan and his wife Sundar Bai Chouhan.
Not much is known about the school education of Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
From where Shivraj Singh Chouhan did his graduation, is not known.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan did his Masters in Philosophy, from Barkatulah University in Bhopal.
Chouhan is a gold medalist from his time he did his MA (Philosophy).
Shivraj Singh Chouhan was first elected to the State Assembly from Budhni Constituency in 1990.
