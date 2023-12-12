Shloka Mehta Ambani Education Qualification, Net Worth
12 Dec, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Shloka Mehta married Mukesh and Nita Ambani's eldest son Akash Ambani and share 2 kids with him.
Shloka and Akash welcomes their 1st child Prithvi on December 10, 2020 and their second girl child Veda on March 31, 2023.
She was born to India's top diamond dealer Russell Mehta, head of Rosy Blue Diamonds.
She has completed her schooling from Dhirubhai Ambani International School.
Shloka Mehta received her undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in New Jersey.
She has earned her law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
Furthermore, she studied International Baccalaureate Diploma from BD Somani International School, Mumbai.
In 2014, she joined her father’s company ‘Rosy Blue Diamonds,’ as one of the directors.
Shloka Mehta Ambani's net worth is about $18 million or Rs. 120 crore.
