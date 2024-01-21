Sana Javed Educational Qualifications
Sana Javed was born on March 25, 1993 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Sana Javed's parents are Pakistani and her family belongs to Hyderabad Deccan.
Speaking of Sana Javed's schooling, she completed her school from Pakistan International School in Jeddah.
Sana then moved to Lahore and did her graduation from University of Karachi.
Sana Javed had married Umair Jaiswal in 2020 but the couple chose to divorce in November, 2023.
Sana Javed was once again in the headlines for marrying Pakistani cricketer and Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik on Jan 19, 2024.
Sana Javed has done quite a few telefilms and television dramas in Pakistan and is a known actress.
