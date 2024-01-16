Sidharth Malhotra Educational Qualifications
16 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Sidharth Malhotra was born on January 16, 1985 and belongs to New Delhi.
Sidharth Malhotra's father is former Captain in Merchant Navy and his mother is a homemaker.
Sidharth Malhotra's schooling was done at Don Bosco Scoool and Naval Public School in New Delhi.
After school, Sidharth graduated from Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, University of Delhi.
The 'Shershaah' actor had begun modelling since the age of 18 but soon quit because he was not very satisfied despite being successful.
Not many people know that Sidharth Malhotra made his acting debut with TV in the serial Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan in 2006.
His big break came in 2012 in a Karan Johar directorial, Student of the Year; he has also been an AD on My Name Is Khan.
