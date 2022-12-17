South Western Railway Jobs 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date, Eligibility

17 Dec, 2022

Sumaila Zaman

South Western Railway is hiring

South Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for 21 posts against the sports quota.

17 Dec, 2022

How to Apply

The Application can be downloaded from the websites of Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway, Hubballi (www.rrchubli.in) OR South Western Railway, Hubballi (www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in),(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

17 Dec, 2022

Number of Vacancy

Through this recruitment drive, 21 vacant posts will be filled.

17 Dec, 2022

Eligibility Criteria

For Level-5 post: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised University.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

17 Dec, 2022

Application Fee

The examination fee for all categories is Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women/ Minorities/Economically Backward Classes (EBCs)are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fees.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)

17 Dec, 2022

Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply for the posts is January 16, 2023.

17 Dec, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Weather Update: Cold Wave, Dense Fog To Continue In 4 States Till Dec 21

 Find Out More