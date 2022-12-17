South Western Railway Jobs 2022: Check Vacancy, Last Date, Eligibility

17 Dec, 2022
South Western Railway has invited applications from eligible candidates to apply for 21 posts against the sports quota.
The Application can be downloaded from the websites of Railway Recruitment Cell, South Western Railway, Hubballi (www.rrchubli.in) OR South Western Railway, Hubballi (www.swr.indianrailways.gov.in),(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
Through this recruitment drive, 21 vacant posts will be filled.
For Level-5 post: Graduation in any discipline or equivalent from a recognised University.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
The examination fee for all categories is Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/Women/ Minorities/Economically Backward Classes (EBCs)are required to pay Rs 250 as an examination fees.(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
The last date to apply for the posts is January 16, 2023.
