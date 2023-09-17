SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 Date And Time
17 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Staff Selection Commission will declare the result of the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) examination.
You can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission has not announced the SSC CGL Tier-I Result 2023 Date and Time.
The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-I) was conducted between July 14 to 27, 2023.
The SSC CGL Result will be based on the final answer key.
Candidates who pass the Tier I exam are eligible to take the Tier II exam.
The Tier II examination will be conducted on October 25, 26 and 27, 2023.
To access the SSC scorecard, a registered user needs to enter his/her application number and date of birth(DOB).
The Commission released the provisional answer key in August.
The Commission along with the experts will review the grievances raised by the students on the provisional answer key.
