The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level, SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023.

19 Sep, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Candidates can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 at ssc.nic.in.

The cut-off marks getting qualified for Tier-II Examination are as follows

Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-III {General Studies (Finance & Economics)} (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer)

SC|Cut off Marks: 154.29292

ST|Cut off Marks: 148.98918

OBC| Cut off Marks: 166.28763

EWS| Cut off Marks: 167.18331

UR| Cut off Marks: 169.67168

OH| Cut off Marks: 147.95269

HH| Cut off Marks: 126.86400

Others-PWD| Cut off Marks: 109.82718

