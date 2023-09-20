The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level, SSC CGL tier 1 result 2023.
19 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can download the SSC CGL(Tier-I) Result 2023 at ssc.nic.in.
The cut-off marks getting qualified for Tier-II Examination are as follows
Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II [Paper-I and Paper-III
{General Studies (Finance & Economics)} (for the post of Assistant Audit Officer
and Assistant Accounts Officer)
SC|Cut off Marks: 154.29292
ST|Cut off Marks: 148.98918
OBC| Cut off Marks: 166.28763
EWS| Cut off Marks: 167.18331
UR| Cut off Marks: 169.67168
OH| Cut off Marks: 147.95269
HH| Cut off Marks: 126.86400
Others-PWD| Cut off Marks: 109.82718
