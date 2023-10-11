The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) on October 25, 26, and October 27, 2023.
11 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Here are 10 effective tips that will help you prepare for the examination effectively.
Review the Syllabus| Make sure that you have a clear understanding of the Tier 2 syllabus.
Prioritize Weak Areas| Spend time on topics you find challenging to improve your overall performance.
Practice Mock Tests| Give mock tests. This will help you to improve your time management skills.
Time Management| Develop a time management strategy for every section.
Revise Important Formulas and Concepts| Brush up on important formulas and concepts in subjects.
Avoid Learning New Topics| Try to avoid trying to learn new topics at the last minute. Focus on revising what you have studied to consolidate your knowledge.
Solve Previous Year Papers| Solve previous year's SSC CGL Tier 2 question papers to know more about the exam pattern.
Stay Healthy| A healthy body and mind are essential for optimum performance in the exam.
Stay Calm and Positive| Avoid last-minute stress, and believe in yourself and your preparation.
Avoid Guesswork| Attempt question you are confident to avoid negative marking(if any).
