The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023.
28 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Candidates can download the SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023 at ssc.nic.in.
Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the
Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly.
Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I will have to appear in the Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE),
2023.
Check the Category wise cut-off marks for LDC/JSA post.
SC|Cut off Marks: 136.41166
ST| Cut off Marks: 124.52592
OBC| Cut off Marks: 152.26953
EWS| Cut off Marks: 151.09782
UR| Cut off Marks: 153.91142
OH| Cut off Marks: 132.44172
HH| Cut off Marks: 94.08797
Others-PWD| Cut off Marks: 115.27865
VH| Cut off Marks: 132.21752
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: UPSC CSE Personality Test 2023: 10 Golden Tips to Crack Interview Round