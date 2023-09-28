The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023.

28 Sep, 2023

Candidates can download the SSC CHSLE Tier 1 Result 2023 at ssc.nic.in.

Marks and Final Answer Keys of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission’s website i.e. https://ssc.nic.in shortly.

Candidates shortlisted in Tier-I will have to appear in the Tier-II of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2023.

Check the Category wise cut-off marks for LDC/JSA post.

SC|Cut off Marks: 136.41166

ST| Cut off Marks: 124.52592

OBC| Cut off Marks: 152.26953

EWS| Cut off Marks: 151.09782

UR| Cut off Marks: 153.91142

OH| Cut off Marks: 132.44172

HH| Cut off Marks: 94.08797

Others-PWD| Cut off Marks: 115.27865

VH| Cut off Marks: 132.21752

