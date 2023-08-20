The Staff Selection Commission(SSC) has released the examination schedule for the various recruitment examination.
20 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
The Commission has decided to conduct following examinations during
the months of October, November and December, 2023.
Check SSC CGL, CHSL Exam Date 2023 here.
SSC will conduct the Combined Graduate Level Examination,
2023 (Tier-II) examination on October 25, 26, and 27, 2023.
The Commission will conduct the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level
Examination, 2023 (Tier II) on November 2, 2023.
The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying &
Contracts) Examination, 2023 (Paper-II) will be held on December 4, 2023.
Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2023 (Tier-II) will be held on December 22, 2023.
All those candidates who are planning to appear for the recruitment examination can check and download the schedule by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.
The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at
regular Intervals for further updates.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the final result for the SSC GD Constable 2022 examination.
For more details, visit SSC's website.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: CTET 2023 Last Minute Instructions For Examinees