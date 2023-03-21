SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Increased

Vacancies Increased To 50,187

For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023, vacancies have been increased to 50187.

Earlier Vacancy Details

Earlier, a total of 45,284 vacancies were announced for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023.

Vacancies For Candidates

Out of the total SSC GD Constable Recruitment vacancies, 44439 are for male candidates and 5573 are for female candidates.

Vacancies For BSF Candidates

A total of 21,052 vacancies have been announced for BSF.

Vacancy Details in 2021

In 2021, a total of 22,424 vacancies were announced for male candidates and 2,847 for female candidates.

