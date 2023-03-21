21 Mar, 2023
For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023, vacancies have been increased to 50187.
Earlier, a total of 45,284 vacancies were announced for the SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2023.
Out of the total SSC GD Constable Recruitment vacancies, 44439 are for male candidates and 5573 are for female candidates.
A total of 21,052 vacancies have been announced for BSF.
In 2021, a total of 22,424 vacancies were announced for male candidates and 2,847 for female candidates.
