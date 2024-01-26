The Ministry of Education, Department of Higher Education, New Delhi has released the AISHE Report 2021-2022.
The All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) is the main source of comprehensive statistics on the Higher Education scenario in the country.
According to AISHE Report 2021-2022, Uttar Pradesh has the maximum number of colleges. The state has 8375 colleges.
Maharashtra has a total of 4692 number of colleges.
Karnataka has a total of 4430 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Rajasthan has a total of 3934 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Tamil Nadu has a total of 2829 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Madhya Pradesh has a total of 2742 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Andhra Pradesh has a total of 2602 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Gujarat has a total of 2395 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, Telangana has a total of 2083 number of colleges.
As per AISHE Report 2021-2022, West Bengal has a total of 1514 number of colleges.
