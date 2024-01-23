Subhash Chandra Bose Educational Qualifications
Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897 in Cuttack, Odisha.
Subhash Chandra Bose was the ninth of the thirteen children born to Prabhavati Bose and Janakinath Bose; his father was a lawyer.
Subhash Chandra Bose entered the Baptist Mission's Protestant European School in Cuttack in Jan 1902 where no Indian languages were taught and the medium of teaching was English.
In 1909, Bose, at the age of 12, wen to Ravenshaw Collegiate School where he learnt Bengali and Sanskrit.
In 1912, Subhash Chandra Bose secured second rank in the matriculation examination conducted under University of Calcutta.
The freedom fighter then went to Presidency College, Calcutta to study Philosophy but was later expelled; he then joined Scottish Church College and received BA in 1918.
He then went to England to prepare for ICS Examination and was placed fourth in the prelims; he then gave his Cambridge BA Final exams.
