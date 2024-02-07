Sudha Murthy Educational Qualifications
07 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Sudha Murthy was born on August 19, 1950 in Shiggaon, Haveri in Karnataka.
Sudha Murthy's father RH Kulkarni was a surgeon and her mother Vimala Kulkarni was a school teacher.
There isn't a lot of information about Sudha Murthy's school education.
Sudha Murthy completed her BEng in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from BVB College of Engineering & Technology (now, KLE Technological University).
Narayana Murthy's wife then did her MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc).
Sudha Murthy was the first female engineer hired at TATA Engineering and Locomotive Company (TELCO).
An educator, author and philanthropist, Sudha Murthy has been awarded the Padma Shri and the Padma Bhushan.
