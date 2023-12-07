Sudha Murty is an Indian author, philanthropist, and educator.
07 Dec, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Murty is also the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, a renowned charitable organization that focuses on many social causes.
As a prolific writer, Murty has penned novels, short stories, and non-fiction works in varied languages, including English and Kannada.
She completed her Bachelor of Engineering (B.E.) in Electrical Engineering from B.V.B. College of Engineering and Technology, Hubli, Karnataka.
KLE Technological University is the current name for the institution that was formerly known as B.V.B. College of Engineering & Technology.
Later, the philanthropist did a MEng in Computer Science from the Indian Institute of Science.
She is married to N. R. Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Radhika Merchant Educational Qualifications