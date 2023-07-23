Sushant Singh Rajput, who died at the age of 34, was one of the finest Bollywood actors.
He starred in a number of hit films such as Chhichhore (2019), Kedarnath (2018), and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016).
Let's look at Sushant Singh Rajput's Legendary Educational Qualifications
Sushant Singh Rajput was born in Patna(Bihar)
He attended the St. Karen's High School in Patna. Later, he completed his schooling for intermediate studies in Kulachi Hansraj Model School, New Delhi.
He secured admission in the Delhi College of Engineering to study a Bachelor of Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.
Sushant secured All India Rank(AIR)7th in AIEEE in 2003.
In 2006, the actor dropped out of his engineering course during his fourth year to start a career in arts and performance.
He was deeply interested in astrophysics.
He was also a National Olympiad Winner in Physics.
During his course at the Delhi College of Engineering(later renamed Delhi Technological University), the actor enrolled himself in Shiamak Davar's dance classes.
Sushant featured as a background dancer in the Dhoom Again song of Dhoom 2.
He wanted to become an astronaut.
