Sushma Swaraj Educational Qualifications
13 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Sushma Swaraj was born on January 15, 1952 at Ambala Cantonment in Haryana.
Sushma Swaraj's father Hardev Sharma was a prominent member of RSS.
Speaking about Sushma Swaraj's early education, she did her scholing from Ambala Cantonment's Sanatan Dharma College.
Sushma Swaraj earned her Bachelor's degree with majors in Sanskrit and Political Science.
The politician then did her law from Panjab University in Chandigarh and began practicing as an advocate in Supreme Court in 1973.
Sushma Swaraj joined BJP after Emergency and became the youngest Cabinet Minister of Haryana in 1977.
Sushma Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India (2014-19); she passed away on August 6, 2019 after a heart attack; she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan posthumously.
