K Krithivasan Educational Qualifications
12 Mar, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
K Krithivasan, the CEO of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), was born in Chennai.
K Krithivasan lived in Tamil Nadu with his wife and children till 2019 after which, he came to Mumbai on becoming the CEO.
Not much is known about the school education of K Krithivasan.
The TCS CEO did his Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras.
K Krithivasan then did his Masters in Industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.
The TCS Chief has also attended the Harvard Business School.
An avid reader, after he began working, K Krithivasan also did an extensive course in Sanskrit.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Manohar Lal Khattar Educational Qualifications