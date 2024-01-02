Check Tina Ambani's Education Qualification
02 Jan, 2024
Manmath Nayak
Tina Ambani is a former Indian actress and married to Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Group.
Tina Ambani graduated high school in 1975 from the MM Pupils Own School in Khar, Bombay.
Tina Ambani graduated in Arts from jai Hind college, Mumbai.
Tina Ambani has also studied Interior Design and Computer Science in Los Angeles.
Tina was one of the leading actresses of the Hindi film industry during 70s and 80s.
Tina is actively involved in many foundations and charity works.
Tina Ambani’s work ranges from elder care to promotion of Indian art.
Tina was also crowned Femina Teen Princess India 1975 and represented India at Miss Teenage Intercontinental contest in Aruba.
In 70s, Tina joined Hindi film industry and had a successful career as a leading actress.
Tina is also the Chairperson of “Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital”.
