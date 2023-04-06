5 Female IAS Officers Who Cracked UPSC At Age of 22

06 Apr, 2023
22-year-old Tina, a graduate from Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, topped the 2015 civil services exam. (Photo Credit: instagram.com/dabi_tina/)
Simi Kiran, an IIT Bombay graduate and the youngest girl from Odisha cleared the UPSC CSE exam in 2019. She became an IAS officer at just the age of 22. In 2019, Kiran secured 31st rank at the All India level.(Photo Credit: Twitter@Simikaranias)
Swati Meena cleared the UPSC examination in 2007. She secured rank 260 in UPSC CSE examination.
Ananya Singh cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination in 2019. Ananya studied at Delhi's Sriram College of Commerce and graduated with honours in Economics. She became an IAS officer at the age of 22. She got 51st rank in UPSC examination. (Photo Credit: Instagram_anananyasingh_)
She is an Indian Administrative Service(IAS) officer of 2001 batch. Sabharwal cleared the examination when she was 22 years old. She secured the 4th rank in the examination.
