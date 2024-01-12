TMC MP Nusrat Jahan's Educational Qualification
Nusrat Jahan was born on January 8, 1990.
She completed her education at Our Lady Queen of the Missions School in Kolkata.
She graduated in commerce from Bhawanipur Education Society College in Kolkata.
Nusrat began her modelling career in 2010 by winning the Miss Kolkata Fair One Beauty contest.
She started her acting career in 2011 with the Tollywood film "Shotru."
Besides her film career, in 2019, Nusrat also entered the political arena.
Nusrat tied the knot with businessman Nikhil Jain on June 10, 2019.
